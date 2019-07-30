The actor-politician helped a woman who had been sold to a Pakistani man

Ajmer: Bollywood actor Sunny Deol campaigns during an election rally in support of BJP's candidate for Ajmer seat Bhagirath Choudhary for Lok Sabha polls, in Ajmer, Saturday, April 27, 2019. (PTI Photo) (PTI4_27_2019_000034B) Image Credit: PTI

What you need to know: Bollywood actor turned politician Sunny Deol helped save a woman from being sold.

She was lured on the prospect of a job.

The new MP intervened and helped with the rescue operation.

Dubai: Bollywood actor and politician Sunny Deol made headlines after he helped save a woman from being sold to a Pakistani man as a slave.

Twitter users were quick to praise the actor-politician and called him a “hero” and #SunnyDeol was trending.

Tweep @AnishAmbani2: “There are many women like her in all parts of our country and we should learn a lesson from this amazing man.... God bless you.”

@nitinjiam tweeted: “A reel hero became a real life hero...”

And @Nknaik tweeted: “Proud of you, Sunny.”

What happened?

The victim has been identified as 45-year-old Veena Bedi, who was sold to a Pakistani man after a travel agent lured her to Kuwait, with the promise of a job. According to a report by Indian newspaper Times of India’s entertainment supplement, the job promised Bedi a salary of Rs30,000 (Dh1,602) a month.

Ajmer: Bollywood actor Sunny Deol campaigns during an election rally in support of BJP's candidate for Ajmer seat Bhagirath Choudhary for Lok Sabha polls, in Ajmer, Saturday, April 27, 2019. (PTI Photo) (PTI4_27_2019_000034B) Image Credit: PTI

However, it was a lie. Instead, the victim was assaulted and kept in confinement. The news reached Deol when he was on his Kartarpur visit as a member of parliament (MP). The family of the woman pleaded for his help on the matter.

Rescue operation

The report stated that Bedi was rescued with the help of Deol, the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) and two Non-Government Organisations (NGOs) one based in Kuwait and the other, in Canada.

Bedi was brought back home on Friday.

Deol’s father, veteran actor Dharmendra also took to twitter to discuss the issue and thanked fans for their “encouraging comments for Sunny”.

Sunny Deol in politics:

Deol is new to politics and joined in April 2019, as a member of the Braratiya Janata party (BJP).