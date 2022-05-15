Aryan Khan marked his return to Instagram for the first time since his arrest in the drugs-on-cruise case all thanks to his sister Suhana Khan who is readying for her big film debut with ‘The Archies’.

In October last year, Aryan went radio silent on social media following his arrest in the Cordelia Cruises drug bust where Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son was being held over suspicion of his links to those dealing with illegal substances.

Aryan Khan during his drugs trial last year Image Credit: ANI

Aryan continued with his low profile even after he was granted bail weeks later, while also limiting his public appearances to events such as the Indian Premier League auctions, to represent his father who co-owns the Kolkata Knight Riders team.

However, it appears his love for his sister and her big film debut drew Aryan back to the ‘Gram to show some love for Suhana and the Zoya Akhtar directorial that will release next year on Netflix.

Sharing a teaser video of the film, Aryan wrote: “Best of luck baby sister! Go kick some [expletive],” while adding: “Teaser looks awesome everyone looks great. All of you will kill it.”

Aryan isn’t the only one from the Khan family to come out in support of Suhana. The young hopeful’s superstar father also imparted some sound advice to his second born. “

“Remember @suhanakhan2 you are never going to be perfect....but being yourself is the closest to that. Be kind and giving as an actor....the brickbats and applause is not yours to keep....the part of you that gets left behind on screen will always belong to you....u have come a long way baby....but the road to peoples heart is unending.....stride forth and make as many smile as you can. Now let there be Light....Camera and Action! Signed Another Actor,” he wrote.