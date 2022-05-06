South Indian star Kamal Haasan was spotted in Mumbai outside the set of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ along with the talk show host himself on May 5.
The veteran actor hung out with Sharma, and according to reports Haasan will appear on the popular comedy show to promote his upcoming movie ‘Vikram’.
The long-running series ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ often hosts actors who participate in skits and answer questions to promote their next movie release.
Haasan and Sharma seemed to share a camaraderie as they posted for pictures together.
On the work front, Haasan was last seen on the big screen in 2018’s ‘Vishwaroopam II’. His upcoming project ‘Vikram’, an action thriller, will also star Vijay Sethupathi and Faahadh Faasil in key roles. It is being produced by Kamal Haasan’s production house Raaj Kamal Films International and is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.
The movie shares the same name as a 1986 film that Haasan starred in but they are unrelated.
‘Vikram’ is slated to release on June 3.