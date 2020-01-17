The actress took to social media to speak of her experience

(FILES) In this file photo taken on October 18, 2019, Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja stands on the stage during the launch of capsule collection of Karl Lagerfeld in Mumbai. / AFP / Sujit JAISWAL Image Credit: AFP

Actor Sonam Kapoor has alleged that she had the “scariest” experience while travelling in an Uber taxi in the city of London.

The 34-year-old actor took to Twitter to share about the incident and she wrote, “Hey guys I’ve had the scariest experience with @Uber London. Please please be careful. The best and safest is just to use local public transportation or cabs. I’m super shaken.”

When questioned on social media, Kapoor explained what happened.