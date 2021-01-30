Anil Kapoor’s niece is also waiting to be launched into films in Bollywood

Shanaya Kapoor Image Credit: Instagram.com/shanayakapoor02/

Shanaya Kapoor is the latest Bollywood star kid who has gone public with her Instagram, fueling speculation that she would be launched in the film industry very soon.

While her account remains to be verified at time of writing, the lack of account restrictions and her first public post drew praise from her cousin and actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, cousin Janhvi Kapoor, along with BFFs Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan and Navya Naveli Nanda.

Shanaya is the daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, while she is niece to veteran actor Anil Kapoor and cousin to Arjun and Khushi Kapoor as well.

Her Instagram posts also show that she was in Dubai earlier this month on holiday. Images of her on the beach and at JBR are peppered on her timeline.

In recent months, her BFFs, including Khan and Nanda, have also gone public with their Instagram accounts. As her first post after making her profile public, Shanaya dropped photos from a photoshoot that drew praise from Khan, Panday and Nanda.

In the post, Shanaya is seen dressed in a white cropped tank top paired with grey jeans.

Shanaya’s Bollywood aspirations were revealed on the Netflix show ‘The Fabulous Lives of Hollywood Wives’ where her mother Maheep was seen talking about Shanaya being launched into films.

Aside from Shanaya, cousin Khushi is also waiting in the wings to be launched into Bollywood. The daughter of the late actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor is currently attending film school in New York. Her father has confirmed his second daughter, after Janhvi, will be launched into the film industry next year.

Khushi Kapoor Image Credit: instagram.com/khushi05k