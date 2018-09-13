Shahid Kapoor, who has not been able to take out time for promotions of his upcoming film Batti Gul Meter Chalu because of his children, says “being a parent is above all.”

Kapoor became a father once again when he and wife Mira Rajput welcomed the arrival of their son Zain a week ago. They already have a two-year-old daughter Misha, who is not keeping well at the moment.

The actor on Wednesday took to Twitter to explain his absence from work.

“The last few days have been tough. Misha running very high fever and Zain just came home. Have had to miss some promotions. Just nine days to go for Batti Gul Meter Chalu to release but being a parent is above all else. Hope to resume promotions very soon,” said Kapoor.

Also starring actresses Shraddha Kapoor and Yami Gautam, Batti Gul Meter Chalu will release in the UAE September 20.