Fans of Shahid Kapoor, who were hoping to catch his new film ‘Jersey’ in the cinemas this Friday, will have to wait a bit longer.
The release of this star-studded sports drama, also featuring talents Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, has been postponed by a week and will now release on April 22. With this new development, 'Jersey' will no longer clash with Yash's 'KGF' series this week.
According to a report in ANI, producer Aman Gill said: “As a team, we have put our blood sweat and tears into ‘Jersey’ and would like our beloved film to reach all of you in the widest possible way. Jersey will now release on 22nd April.”
Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, ‘Jersey’ is the faithful remake of the National Award-winning Telugu film by the same name which starred Nani. Kapoor plays a fading cricketer who decides to re-join a cricket team -- his principal passion -- to appease his son. The film saw multiple changes in release dates owing to the COVID-19 outbreak.
In a recent interview with Gulf News, Kapoor claimed that his new film will celebrate the underdogs.
“This film celebrates everything that doesn’t get celebrated,” said Kapoor in a Zoom video call with Gulf News ahead of his film’s release.
“We always celebrate those people who are standing on a podium or those people who have achieved something. But I think there’s something worth celebrating in everyone who’s striving in life,” he added.
'Jersey' will be out in the UAE cinemas on April 22.