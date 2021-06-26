Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara Image Credit: IANS and Supplied

The Bollywood rumour mill is in overdrive with the news that Shah Rukh Khan has signed on for a project that will mark the Hindi directorial debut of Tamil filmmaker Atlee. But the news that really has fans sit up and take notice is that South Indian superstar Nayanthara will also make her Bollywood debut with the project.

According to media reports, Nayanthara was approached by Atlee, who she has worked with on two previous films, and has agreed to do the project. Hours before the release of his last film ‘Bigil’, Atlee spoke of a possible collaboration with Khan over Twitter. “I have a huge amount of love and respect for SRK sir and he also loves my work. Soon, hopefully, we will do something about it,” Atlee said at the time.

Nayanthara, meanwhile, is a known name in the Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu industries. She last worked in the Tamil comedy ‘Mookuthi Amman’ and is awaiting the release of the Tamil thriller ‘Netrikann’.

There has been talk that the project could be the Bollywood remake of Atlee’s ‘Mersal’, which featured Vijay in a triple role. A Cinema Vikatan report further added that Kannada actor Sudeep has been signed to play the antagonist.