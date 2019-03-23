Filmmaker Karan Johar says it was a technical glitch that caused his Twitter account to ‘like’ a tweet that trolled superstar Shah Rukh Khan, an action that has the actor’s fans raging.
The tweet by a social media user compared Akshay Kumar’s latest release ‘Kesari’ to Khan’s last movie.
“Half day collections of ‘Kesari’ on Holi day (which is worse than pre-Diwali day) is greater than ‘Zero’ full festival day collection,” the post read.
Johar is a producer for historic epic ‘Kesari’, out now in the UAE.
His ‘like’ on the comment did not go down well with Khan fans as they started #shameonKaran on Twitter and started questioning his friendship with the actor.
“Guys I am having a technical problem with my Twitter account! Strange things are going on... From uploading shoe picture and gibberish to liking tweets I haven’t even read and would never even acknowledge,” Johar tweeted. “Please bear with me and I apologize for any inconvenience. Sorting it out asap.”
But it seems the damage has already been done.
“An open enemy is better than a false friend. Beware... He is a snake,” one person said.
Another user urged everyone to “boycott” Johar’s movies.
One person said that Johar “can’t be a good friend of anyone because he cares about money”.
Khan, however, took it all in his stride with a tongue-in-cheek comment.
“I hate clarifications on social media,” he posted. “@karanjohar is technologically challenged but has other good qualities like his taste in clothes. Just like life, Twitter doesn’t come with instructions, so mistakes are natural. And also he has fat fingers. Go easy all, Make love, not war. It’s more fun.”