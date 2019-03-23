Director says it was a glitch that ‘liked’ a disparaging post online

Filmmaker Karan Johar says it was a technical glitch that caused his Twitter account to ‘like’ a tweet that trolled superstar Shah Rukh Khan, an action that has the actor’s fans raging.

The tweet by a social media user compared Akshay Kumar’s latest release ‘Kesari’ to Khan’s last movie.

“Half day collections of ‘Kesari’ on Holi day (which is worse than pre-Diwali day) is greater than ‘Zero’ full festival day collection,” the post read.

Johar is a producer for historic epic ‘Kesari’, out now in the UAE.

His ‘like’ on the comment did not go down well with Khan fans as they started #shameonKaran on Twitter and started questioning his friendship with the actor.

“Guys I am having a technical problem with my Twitter account! Strange things are going on... From uploading shoe picture and gibberish to liking tweets I haven’t even read and would never even acknowledge,” Johar tweeted. “Please bear with me and I apologize for any inconvenience. Sorting it out asap.”

But it seems the damage has already been done.

“An open enemy is better than a false friend. Beware... He is a snake,” one person said.

Another user urged everyone to “boycott” Johar’s movies.

One person said that Johar “can’t be a good friend of anyone because he cares about money”.

Khan, however, took it all in his stride with a tongue-in-cheek comment.