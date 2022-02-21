If reports are to be believed, Manoj Bajpayee will return to film season three of ‘The Family Man’ before the end of 2022.
A report by entertainment portal Pinkvilla has quoted a source close to the production who has stated that filmmakers Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, collectively known as Raj and DK, are already working on taking the story forward of Srikant Tiwari (Bajpayee), a middle-class man from Mumbai who secretly working as an intelligence officer for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC).
“The climax of the second season had hinted at a third part, and Raj and Krishna have already started working on the script. While they have cracked the idea they are still developing the story and will wrap that up soon. As of now, ‘The Family Man 3’ is expected to roll by the year-end. More supporting cast will be joining the third soon, casting for which will begin soon after the script is completed,” a source told the entertainment portal.
‘The Family Man’, which streams on Amazon Prime Video, first released in 2019 and soon became a fan favourite with its black humour. While actors Sharib Hashmi and Priyamani featured in both the seasons of the show, South India star Samantha Ruth Prabhu joined the second season playing a Tamil freedom fighter from Sri Lanka who was in India on a suicide mission.
The second season ended with India in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic when an agent in Kolkata gets the go-ahead from his Chinese handler for Project Guan Yu.
On Sunday, Bajpayee even won the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Best Actor in Web Series for ‘The Family Man’.
Makers Raj and DK already have a busy roster of projects in the pipeline, including a web series with Shahid Kapoor — making his digital debut — along South Indian star Vijay Sethupati. The name of the production has yet to be officially announced.
The director duo are also presently shooting for their Netflix production, ‘Guns and Gulaabs’, which features Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan and Adarsh Gourav. They are also spearheading the Hindi spin-off of ‘Citadel’ with Varun Dhawan and Ruth Prabhu.