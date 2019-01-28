Actresses including Vidya Balan and Jaya Bachchan were also spotted gracing the occasion. Actress Bipasha Basu, who has worked in Bhatt-produced films, was also a part of the guest list. She was accompanied by her husband Karan Grover. Rajkummar Rao attended with his girlfriend, actress Patralekha. Emraan Hashmi, who’s related to the Bhatt, came along with his family, including his son who was recently given the cancer-free stamp.