If you enjoyed Saif Ali Khan’s turn in ‘Sacred Games’, chances are, his ‘Tandav’ will equally impress.
The Bollywood actor’s new series is set to stream on Amazon Prime on January 15, with a trailer to the political thriller dropping on January 4. The show features an ensemble cast, including Dimple Kapadia, Sarah Jane Dias, Sunil Grover, Dino Morea, among others.
The trailer opens with the death of Khan’s father, who is the current Prime Minister of India. As the power play beguns with Khan’s character Samar ready to grab the power seat, blackmail, threats and murder are whipped out in this political game, with Kapadia and Grover showing off characters with negative shades.
Talking about his character in ‘Tandav’, Khan spoke about the show’s grey shades.
“The entertainment industry in India is going through a renaissance and stories like ‘Tandav’ are at the forefront of this change,” he told ANI. “As an actor, for me a good piece of dramatic writing and a compelling creation featuring grey characters is always exciting. As I read about the complexities of my character Samar and dived deeper into the world of Tandav, I knew that I had to play this character.”
The show is produced by Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar, with the latter also marking his digital directorial debut.
On the day of the trailer launch, Zafar also chose to announce that he got married in the New Year through an Instagram post.
Along with Zafar, ‘Tandav’ also marks the digital debut for Kapadia.
Kapadia is seen play senior party member Anuradha who is making her own power grab to be the next Prime Minister.
The nine-episode engrossing political drama is written by Gaurav Solanki. Gauahar Khan, Amyra Dastur, Mohamed Zeeshan Ayyub and Tigmanshu Dhulia also star.