“‘Mardaani’ is and will always be extremely close to my heart. Right since its release, everyone has asked me time and again when I would be doing ‘Mardaani 2’ and I’m sure this announcement will come as a pleasant surprise to them all. Gopi [Puthran] has written an extraordinary script that we all love and I can’t wait to start shooting this film soon,” Mukerji said in a statement.