One half of the Bollywood couples were pictured together in an epic selfie

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh Image Credit: IANS and Instagram.com/aliaabhatt, Instagram.com/deepikapadukone, Instagram.com/ranveersingh

With the pandemic and the corresponding lockdown raining on many travel plans in 2020, several Bollywood celebrities have chosen to ring in the New Year by staying local in India.

However, it has come as a surprise for many to see Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh possibly calling in 2021 together after being caught together in a single frame while holidaying in Rajasthan.

Ranveer Singh with Ranbir and Neetu Kapoor Image Credit: Instagram.com/neetu54/

The two Bollywood actors, who travelled to the Indian state with Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone, were pictured together in an epic selfie that was posted by Ranbir’s mother, actress Neetu Kapoor. While the three of them are all smiles, a fourth person appears to be cropped in the picture that was shared on Neetu’s Instagram stories.

On December 29, Ranbir was seen travelling with Alia, along with their respective mothers, his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahini, her husband and daughter, to Jaipur. Also joining them were Alia’s sister Shaheen Bhatt and mother Soni Razdan.

Alia Bhatta and Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Image Credit: Instagram.com/aliabhatt and Instagram.com/Neetu54

On the same day, Singh and Padukone were also seen departing from Mumbai, with the rumour mill stating that the couple were planning to ring in the New Year at the tiger sanctuary in Ranthambore.

While it is unclear where their paths crossed with the Kapoors and Bhatt or whether they have planned to spend NYE together, the couples did appear to share a roaring fire in a desert camp the same night, with images posted on Instagram stories.

In an interview earlier this month, Ranbir confessed that he and Alia would have tied the knot in 2020 had the pandemic not hit. The former actor also lost his father, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, earlier this year.