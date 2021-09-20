Raj Kundra Image Credit: IANS

Mumbai Court granted bail to businessman and producer Raj Kundra on September 20 after he was arrested for allegedly producing and distributing pornographic content on mobile apps. According to news reports, he was granted bail on an assured sum of Rs50,000 (approx Dh2,300).

Two days ago, he moved a bail application in a court in Mumbai Court, claiming that he was being made a “scapegoat” and that there was not a single evidence in the supplementary charge sheet of him being actively involved in the creation of alleged questionable content.

Raj Kundra

Kundra was arrested on July 19 after he was found producing and distributing adult content on mobile applications. The flamboyant businessman has maintained that he's innocent, while his actress wife Shilpa Shetty has claimed that she wasn't aware of her husband's business dealings.

His earlier bail applications were rejected and it's the first time he has been granted bail since being in police custody since July. In his recent bail application, he claimed that the COVID-19 pandemic exposed him to health hazards and that he was associated with the company which owns the apps dealing in the alleged pornographic content for 'only ten months'.

His wife Shilpa Shetty Kundra has not commented on the issue directly but wrote on her social media account urging the media to afford her and her family privacy as the law takes its course. She has also been posting profound posts about starting fresh in life and moving on from past mistakes.

“Raj Kundra started Viaan Industries Limited in 2015 and I was one of the directors till 2020 when I resigned due to personal reasons. I am not aware about the Hotshots or BollyFame apps. I was too busy with my own work and hence, not aware about what Raj Kundra was up to,” The Indian Express quoted Shetty Kundra as having told the police, which has been included in the 1,500-page chargesheet filed by Mumbai Crime Branch.

Shetty married Kundra in a star-studded lavish wedding in 2009 and they have two children.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra with their children