Shilpa and Shamita Shetty Image Credit: Instagram

The sibling bond remains strong between Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Shamita Shetty as the latter comes to the defence of her older sister amidst the Raj Kundra pornography racket.

Hours after Shilpa broke her silence over the arrest of her husband, requesting people to report facts and stop the trial by media, Shamita replied to the post saying: “I love u my munki and with you always through thick n thin.. always @theshilpashetty.” Shamita had also shared Shilpa’s statement on her Instagram stories.

Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty. Image Credit: IANS

Yesterday, Shilpa had taken to her Instagram and issued her first official statement saying: “The past few days have been challenging, on every front. There have been a lot of rumours and accusations. A lot of unwarranted aspersions on me cast by the media and (not so) well wishers as well. A lot of trolling/questions posed… not only to me but also to my family. MY STAND… I HAVE NOT COMMENTED YET and will continue to refrain from doing so on this case as it is subjudice, so please stop attributing false quotes on my behalf. Reiterating my philosophy of, as a celebrity “Never complain, never explain”. All I will say is, as it’s an on-going investigation, I have full faith in the Mumbai Police & the Indian judiciary [sic],” she wrote.

She further added: “As a family, we are taking recourse to all our available legal remedies. But, till then I humbly request you – especially as a MOTHER – to respect our privacy for my children’s sake and request you to refrain from commenting on half-baked information without verifying the veracity of the same. I am a proud law-abiding Indian citizen and a hardworking professional for the last 29 years. People have put their faith in ME & I’ve never let anyone down. So, most importantly, I request you to respect my family’s and ‘my right’ to privacy in these times. We don’t deserve a media trial. Please let the law take its course. Satyamev Jayate! With Positivity and Gratitude, Shilpa Shetty Kundra (sic)”

This is not the first time Shamita came to the rescue of her older sibling. Last month, when Shilpa’s Bollywood comeback with ‘Hungama 2’ was overshadowed by the arrest of her husband, Shamita chimed in to promote Shilpa’s film through her social media. Unfortunately, both were trolled in the process.