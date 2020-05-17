The 37-year-old star made her debut red carpet appearance in 2019 at the event

Priyanka Chorpra Image Credit: Instgram/priyankachopra

Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Sunday reminisced about her debut at one of the most fashionable entertainment industry events — the Cannes Film Festival.

The 37-year-old star made her debut red carpet appearance in 2019 at the event in France.

‘The Sky is Pink’ actor documented some of her exquisite looks from the glamorous event to mark the anniversary of her first appearance.

Chopra Jonas posted a slide show video on Instagram with many stills of the diva, who aced more than six iconic looks during the festival.

Exuding elegance, the ‘Baywatch’ actress graced the Cannes red carpet last year with her husband Nick Jonas.

Tagging the ‘Sucker’ singer, Chopra Jonas wrote in captions: “This time last year. My first Cannes.”

Before making an impression at the Cannes last year, the actress was the talk of the town for her Met Gala costume in 2019.

Chopra Jonas looked absolutely stunning in a Dior Haute Couture silver gown with colourful and vibrant feathered ruffles coupled with a matching cape.