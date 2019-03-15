Image Credit:

Critically-acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is always open to interacting with his fans but after an admirer recently dragged him for a selfie, he has learnt that occasionally he needs to be “more careful”.

Last month, while he was shooting in the city of Kanpur for ‘Raat Akeli Hai’, he was accosted by a fan who dragged him for a selfie. A video of the incident surfaced online.

“I am always open to meeting and interacting with my fans. But I have learnt that I need to be more careful... This is something I did not really think about,” said Siddiqui. “But it does not mean that I won’t interact with them because they are very important to me and they rightfully deserve the respect.”

Apart from this film ‘Photograph’, out now in the UAE, the actor has more projects lined up, including ‘Bole Chudiyan’.

The actor said he wants to star in more sports related films. “If a good script comes across, I would love to be a part of it,” said the National Award winning actor.

It’s not like he is not getting offers to play a role in sports-based films. If things would have worked out, then he would have been one of the cast members of Kabir Khan’s upcoming film on 1983 World Cup.