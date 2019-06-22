Screen grab from viral video Image Credit: Social media

Unimpressed by her celebrity, a security guard at the Mumbai airport stopped actress Deepika Padukone to check her ID. The video of this encounter has been shared by fans and haters alike, and has basically gone viral.

In the clip, Padukone dressed in black, walks past the guard and then turns around; he has called out to her. At first the newly-wed – she got married to fellow Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh last year – looks puzzled. Then, once she realises that he just wants to verify her ID, she asks: "Chahiye (do you want it)?"

She is then seen handling the documents over, and after verification continuing on her way.

The short exchange was lauded by some, who commended her humility.

"I like how she was ready to show her ID. Respect," wrote one user on Instagram, while another commented: "Well done both. The security personnel and Ms. Padukone.

It did however draw some ire, with some saying that the only one who had shown dignity was the guard who didn’t exempt Padukone from the routine check just because of her fame.