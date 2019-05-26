Image Credit:

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty’s son Namashi Chakraborty will make his acting debut in filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi’s ‘BadBoy’.

The film, produced by Inbox Pictures, will also mark the debut of Amrin Qureshi.

Producer Sajid Qureshi said both Namashi and Amrin went through several rounds of auditions before being picked and are now undergoing training for the film.

“He [Mithun] was in the US when Namashi was signed for the film. But on his return, he met us and discussed the script” Sajid said in a statement.