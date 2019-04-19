Mumbai: Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit Nene during the UNICEF and Association Of Radio Operators Of India (AROI) Radio 4 child awards, in Mumbai on Friday. PTI Photo (PTI11_11_2017_000029B) Image Credit: PTI

In a career of more than three decades, Madhuri Dixit Nene has managed to rule many hearts. The actress says she is trying to do work that is relevant to the times.

“I think I always got opportunities to do some cool stuff even in the 1990s when I was young. When my son watches my dance on ‘Que sera sera’ with Prabhudheva, he says ‘You are my cool mom’. I understand where it comes from. It is the relatability, it is the relevance of those works... I am always trying to do work that holds relevance,” she said,

“When I did a film like ‘Tezaab’ (1988), it was an experimental work, a film about a father-daughter’s relationship that had never been explored...where the father is using her daughter as a golden goose, so much so that he doesn’t want his daughter to get married and fall in love. It was quite unlike the mainstream narratives where the father of any daughter was only concerned about the marriage of their daughters,” she explained.

Dixit Nene features in the multi-starrer ‘Kalank’, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur. The film, directed by Abhishek Verman, is out now in UAE cinemas.

Does she believe that senior actresses are getting much better characters to play currently than earlier?