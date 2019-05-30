During the show, anchor Neha Dhupia asked Kaif, “If Ranbir and Alia, and Arjun and Malaika got married literally same day, same time, which would you attend?”.

“If I’d have to pick one, I’d pick Arjun because he is my rakhi [a Hindu ritual between brothers and sisters] brother. I tied him a rakhi on the day ‘Sheila ki Jawaani’ [a track featuring Kaif] was released and he didn’t really like me. ‘Arjun, do you want to be my rakhi brother?’ He was like ‘No!’ [and] I was like, Arjun you’re going to be my rakhi brother.”