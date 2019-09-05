Karan Johar introduced debutant lakshya as the new member of the sequel’s cast

itslakshya Overwhelmed, grateful & down right EXCITED for this wonderful new beginning! Thank you for this welcome into the #Dharma family, can't wait to get started on #Dostana2! @Dharmamovies Image Credit:

Karan Johar has confirmed that debutant Lakshya will be joining actors Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor in the second instalment of ‘Dostana 2’. The filmmaker said the newbie has no Bollywood backing and went through a legit audition process.

Johar on Thursday morning announced the new addition to the ‘Dostana 2’ family on Twitter with a photograph of Lakshya.

“Both happy and excited to introduce the new kid on the Dharma block! Lakshya will be making his debut with us in ‘Dostana 2’ and from thereon, we hope to start a solid cinematic journey together! Please welcome Lakshya and shower him with all your love and blessings,” Johar tweeted.

“I woke up to several inquiries asking about his film industry connections! He is not from the business and went through a legit audition process! Am grateful to Shanoo Sharma for introducing Lakshya to Dharma Productions,” he added.

‘Dostana 2’ is a sequel to the 2008 film ‘Dostana’ which was directed by Tarun Mansukhani. It featured Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra in lead roles.

The story revolved around two men who pretend to be a couple in order to secure an apartment. Both fall in love with the same girl.