Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday flaunted her baby bump and pregnancy glow while on set.
The ‘Tashan’ star took to Instagram and shared a picture posing in pink athleisure.
“Two of us on the sets,” Kareena wrote, referring to her second baby with Saif Ali Khan.
More than 400,000 fans liked the social media post and many celebrities including Manish Malhotra, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Kiara Advani left comments.
Kareena and Saif announced in August that they are expecting their second child together. They already have a son, Taimur. Saif also has two children, Sara and Ibrahim, from his previous marriage to actress Amrita Singh.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena was last seen in ‘Good Newwz’ with Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh. Most recently, the actress wrapped up shooting for her film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ co-starring Aamir Khan. She is also a part of Karan Johar’s shelved film ‘Takht’.