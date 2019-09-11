The actor says it’s going to be a challenge to play a ‘typical Hindi film villain’

Jaideep Ahlawat Image Credit: IANS

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat, known for his strong performances in films like ‘Raazi’ and ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, will feature in Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday-starrer ‘Khaali Peeli’ as a villain.

Ahlawat shared: “It’s always challenging to play a typical Hindi film villain — something different from what I have been doing, I hope I do justice to the written part and I am looking forward to work with this young talent.”

The film is being produced by Zee Studios, Ali Abbas Zafar and Himanshu Kishan Mehra.

“It’s a performance-driven film and we decided to handpick Jaideep because he is an incredible actor. He perfectly fits the strong negative character in the film who is a typical Indian traditional villain,” said Zafar.