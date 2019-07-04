The ‘Kasautii Zindagi Ki’ actor will play an obsessive lover in the film

Image Credit:

As Indian actor Karanvir Bohra’s troubled romance ‘Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna’ hits the UAE cinemas, Gulf News tabloid! has put together answer that that you may have about this thriller.

What’s ‘Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna’ all about?

Directed by Lalit Mohan, ‘HTPK’ is a story of an obsessive lover Dhruv (Bohra) who goes berserk when Ananya (Priya Banerjee), the woman that he loves doesn’t return his affection. In an interview with Gulf News tabloid!, Bohra called his film a perfect mix of great story, songs and visuals. It’s an out and out commercial venture.

“Shah Rukh Khan set a precedent in Darr when he played an obsessive lover. But that was 20 years ago... Now the world will be introduced to Karanvir Bohra as a dangerous lover,” said Bohra.

Who are the actors in this film and where do you know them from?

Karanvir Bohra is a name to reckon with in the Hindi television industry. After appearing in hit TV serials such as ‘Kasautii Zindagi Ki’, ‘Shararat’ and ‘Naagin 2’, Bohra is eager to prove his prowess on the big screen. In 2018, he also participated in the reality show ‘Bigg Boss’. His father has produced ‘HTPK’ in which he plays the lead. Priya Banerjee, who plays Ananya, is popular in the Telugu film industry with films such as Kiss, Joru and Asura.

Jaipur: Actors Priya Banerjee and Karanvir Bohra during the promotions of their upcoming film "Hume Tumse Pyaar Kitna" in Jaipur, on June 29, 2019. (Photo: Ravi Shankar Vyas/IANS) Image Credit: IANS

What’s his modus operandi as a toxic, obsessive lover Dhruv?

Bohra says that his character is charming and uses his physical appeal to break down resistance.

“You can’t resist his charm... After ‘Hume Tumse...’ release, we bring to the table a new obsessive lover called Karanvir Bohra.”

Does Bollywood need another toxic love story about an stroppy obsessive lover? Hasn’t ‘Kabir Singh’ pulled at that thread already?

Bohra claims that the box office success of Kabir Singh has come as a blessing to his film. According to him, the interest in this genre has been piqued.

“We needed a movie like Kabir Singh to push our film... Our movie will get a better opportunity now,” said Bohra. The actor also claims that while his film doesn’t glorify abuse, it isn’t an issue-based, ‘social-cause’ film.

“These kind of men who get obsessed when they lose the woman they love exists... Unfortunately, we don’t live in a hunky dory world. We live in a world where there’s a lot of violence, terrorism and domes abuse. You cannot run away from our reality,” said Bohra.

Don’t actors have a responsibility to play roles that aren’t glorifying misogyny and male toxicity?

Bohra urges his fans to understand that actors are just doing their jobs while they take on complex roles.

“Don’t think or say that Shahid is negative in Kabir Singh. It’s his character Kabir Singh who is toxic... Our jobs will be in jeopardy if we start mixing the two... Personally, I don’t like obsessive lovers. I would slap one. But this is our job,” said Bohra.

Will ‘Kabir Singh’s’ success help the film?

“Kabir Singh’s success has come as a blessing to us. We even pushed our film’s release by a week because it’s doing so well... For our film to do well, we need films like these,” said Bohra.

—————————————————————

Don’t Miss It!