Former beauty queen and actress talks about her most prized memories this festive season

Image Credit: Supplied

Bollywood actress and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen loves her Diwali traditions and she hopes to spend the Indian festival of lights with her mother who lives in Dubai.

“During Diwali, we clean our rooms and want to do it ourselves ... We are not about the firecrackers, but we are more about the pujas [prayer ceremonies]. This festival is about the logistics of our family coming together. We also follow this tradition where we go around in a thali [ornate plate] filled with coins and ring it in every corner of our house to invite the goddess of wealth in,” said Sen in an exclusive interview with Gulf News.

Sushmita Sen

She was in India to promote Zoya’s latest line of jewellery and was planning to travel to Dubai this Diwali.

“As Bengalis, Diwali is also about Kaali puja for us and we keep the celebrations traditional... I have everything that I want in my life and I love being at home during Diwali and other times. Even though my profession expects you to be outgoing, I am a homebody,” said Sen.

Dressing up for Diwali in her special pieces of jewels is also a part of her tradition.

Sushmita Sen at a fashion event

“I am so Indian at heart and I love timeless pieces of jewellery that you can pass on to your children. Jewellery is always something that’s personal to me,” said Sen.

During her trip to Dubai, she’ll embrace a new part of her personality.

“When in Dubai, I do what they do ... That’s the magic of their culture,” said Sen.

Sushmita Sen with her family

The self-made actress and mother of two daughters also believes in treating herself to a few rocks time and again.