Actor R Madhavan said he was humbled when he got a marriage proposal from an 18-year-old fan, which the married star naturally declined.

It all started when the actor posted a selfie on Instagram after an exhausting day.

“Editing is so much fun and exhausting: Enjoying and fearing it. End of long travel day. Definitely getting older,” he posted along with the selfie flaunting his salt and pepper look.

“Is it wrong that I am 18 and want to get married to you?” commented a user.

Madhavan took notice of the comment and responded: “Ha ha ha. God bless you. You will find someone way more worthier.”

At the moment, the actor is busy with ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’, which is based on the life of scientist and aerospace engineer S Nambi Narayanan.

The film marks the directorial debut of Madhavan, who also plays the role of the protagonist.