Ranveer Singh in Gully Boy Image Credit: Supplied

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar’s ‘Gully Boy’ was a favourite at the Critics’ Choice Film Awards this year.

In the Hindi category, Ranveer Singh picked up Best Actor (Male) for his role in the film that saw him showcasing his rapping skills. The Best Director award went to Zoya Akhtar for ‘Gully Boy’, which also got the Best Film honour.

The Best Actor (Female) was given to Geetika Vidya Ohlyan for ‘Soni’. Anubhav Sinha and Gaurav Solanki won the Best Writing award for ‘Article 15’.