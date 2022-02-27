Deepika Padukone, who is busy celebrating the success of her latest film ‘Gehraiyaan’, recently spoke about what the past 15 years in Bollywood have taught her.
In an interview with Filmfare, Padukone spoke at length about the best and the worst advice she has received during her career, crediting her first co-star Shah Rukh Khan for being a mentor of sorts over the years.
“Shah Rukh (Khan) gives good advice and I got a lot from him. One of the most valuable pieces of advice I got from him was to always work with people you know you are going to have a good time with, because while you are making a movie you are also living life, making memories and creating experiences,” Padukone told the magazine.
When pressed for the worst advice, the 36-year-old revealed it was someone telling her to get implants at the start of her career in modelling. “The worst advice I received was to get breast implants. I was all of 18 and I often wonder how I had the wisdom to not take it seriously,” she stated.
Padukone, who made her debut in 2007 opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Farah Khan directorial, ‘Om Shanti Om’, has gone to carve a stellar career for herself in Bollywood, with hits including ‘Bajirao Mastani,’ ‘Chennai Express’, ‘Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani’, ‘Padmaavat’, among others.
Padukone has been receiving appreciation for her role in Shakun Batra directorial ‘Gehraiyaan’, which dropped on Amazon Prime Video on February 11. The film, which deals with infidelity, also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in the lead.