The Bollywood superstar will spread awareness about mental health with WHO head

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone Image Credit: PTI

Deepika Padukone, who has been open about her personal battle with depression and is a fierce advocate of mental health, will spearhead a conversation on Instagram on April 23 with WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at 6pm UAE time.

Padukone has urged her fans to send across questions that can be tackled during the live session. Earlier, Priyanka Chopra Jonas had a similar discussion about Covid-19 myths with Dr Ghebreyesus a few weeks ago.

The ‘Chhapaak’ star, who is observing a lockdown with her actor husband Ranveer Singh in Mumbai, has spoken up about the importance of emotional well-being and mental health in the past. In 2015, she began The Live Laugh Love Foundation to create awareness about mental health.