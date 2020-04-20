Deepika Padukone, who has been open about her personal battle with depression and is a fierce advocate of mental health, will spearhead a conversation on Instagram on April 23 with WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at 6pm UAE time.
Padukone has urged her fans to send across questions that can be tackled during the live session. Earlier, Priyanka Chopra Jonas had a similar discussion about Covid-19 myths with Dr Ghebreyesus a few weeks ago.
The ‘Chhapaak’ star, who is observing a lockdown with her actor husband Ranveer Singh in Mumbai, has spoken up about the importance of emotional well-being and mental health in the past. In 2015, she began The Live Laugh Love Foundation to create awareness about mental health.
Padukone is one of Bollywood most bankable and popular stars in India.