Boman Irani has invited ‘Birdman’ screenwriter Alexander Dinelaris to India for the launch of the actor’s production house on Thursday.
“We are the ever-evolving industry and there is a lot that is changing in the cinema as we speak. I just want to make sure that the foundation on which this industry is built gets stronger every day,” Irani said in a statement.
“By inviting celebrated writer Alexander Dinelaris to launch my production house and making him share his experience with us is just a first step towards the big aim,” he added.
Instead of the usual gala party that takes place after a launch event, Irani has opted for a special way to celebrate the new start. He has arranged for a day-long workshop with Dinelaris. Irani has invited writers, directors and students from filmmaking schools to be a part of the workshop.