Hema Malini Image Credit: PTI

Seasoned actor Hema Malini urged everyone to follow the instructions issued by the government to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The 71-year-old actor shared her concern over the COVID-19 pandemic with more than 100 cases having been tested positive in India.

“COVID-19 has become a reality in India with more than 100 cases testing positive prevent the spread of the dreaded disease that has no vaccine & no cure as yet, we shd resolve to fully cooperate with the govt & strictly follow instructions in order to beat the disease [sic],” she tweeted.

Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif, Parineeti Chopra and others are putting their best efforts in spreading awareness about the novel coronavirus.