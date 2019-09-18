Glamorous actors who turned up fashionably late were in their element

Mumbai: Bollywood stars including Salman Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal turned up in full force to attend the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) in Mumbai on Wednesday evening.

Armed with wit and charm on the green carpet, the glamorous actors who turned up fashionably late were in their element as they talked up the homecoming of the IIFAs to India for the first time.

In the past, this annual travelling awards show for Bollywood has taken in place outside India — in cities including London, Madrid, New Jersey and Toronto.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s thriller Andhadhun, directed by Bollywood’s go-to director for edgy thriller Sriram Raghavan, is a top-runner in this year’s award nominations and leads the race with 13 nominations.

Director Meghna Gulzar’s spy thriller Raazi and Sanjay Leela Bhansbali’s period epic Padmaavat are right behind Andhadhun with ten nominations each.

Two days, ago Andhadhun scooped majority of the technical awards at the Iifa Rock, held before the main awards ceremony in Worli’s NSCI Dome.

“After ‘Andhadhun’ released, we have got such a lot of love, appreciation and wows… I don’t know how to deal with all of it. It has never happened to us,” said Sriram Raghavan before his big win on the technical category front.

“While I am excited about being nominated in all the major categories, I am more exciting about meeting my ‘AndhaDhun’ team tonight. They are now busy with other films and I haven’t met them in a long time. Award nights like these are a big celebration of Hindi films,” added Raghavan.

The action isn’t limited to the awards alone and is also about the song-dance spectacle that’s unleashed every year. This year, all eyes are on National Award-winning actor Vicky Kaushal who will perform on stage for the first time during this year’s Iifas. Actors Madhuri Dixit, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will also hit the stage with their dance extravaganzas.

Mumbai: It’s past midnight in Mumbai and IIFA 2019 is just half way done. Here are the winners so far:

Best Playback Singer (male): Arijit Singh

Best Playback Singer (female): Harshdeep Kau

Best Music Composition: Yo Yo Honey Singh, Guru Randhawa and team for Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Best Story: Andhadhun by Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas and team

Other categories:

Best Music in the last twenty years for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil for Pritam

Best director in the last twenty years: Raju Hirani for 3 Idiots

Best Film for the last twenty years: Kahol Na Hai Pyaar Hai for Rakesh Roshan

Here is the list of nominations for Iifa 2019:

Best Picture

Andhadhun

Badhaai Ho

Padmaavat

Raazi

Sanju

Direction

Sriram Raghavan: Andhadhun

Amit Ravindernath Sharma: Badhaai Ho

Sanjay Leela Bhansali: Padmaavat

Meghna Gulzar: Raazi

Rajkumar Hirani: Sanju

Best Story

Arijit Biswas, Hemanth Rao, Pooja Ladha Surti, Sriram Raghavan, Yogesh Chandekar: Andhadhun

Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani: Sanju

Akshat Ghildial, Shantanu Srivastava: Badhaai Ho

Harinder S Sikka: Raazi

R Balki, Twinkle Khanna: Padman

Performance in a Leading Role (Female)

Alia Bhatt: Raazi

Deepika Padukone: Padmaavat

Neena Gupta: Badhaai Ho

Rani Mukerji: Hichki

Tabu: Andhadhun

Performance in a Leading Role (Male)

Ayushmann Khurrana: Andhadhun

Rajkummar Rao: Stree

Ranbir Kapoor: Sanju

Ranveer Singh: Padmaavat

Vicky Kaushal: Raazi

Performance in a Supporting Role (Female)

Aditi Rao Hydari: Padmaavat

Neena Gupta: Mulk

Radhika Apte: Andhadhun

Surekha Sikri: Badhaai Ho

Swara Bhaskar: Veere Di Wedding

Performance in a Supporting Role (Male)

Anil Kapoor: Race 3

Jim Sarbh: Padmaavat

Manoj Pahwa: Mulk

Pankaj Tripathi: Stree

Vicky Kaushal: Sanju

Music Direction

Amaal Mallik, Guru Randhawa, Rochak Kohli, Saurabh-Vaibhav, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Zack Knight: Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Amit Trivedi: Manmarziyaan

Amit Trivedi: Andhadhun

Sanjay Leela Bhansali: Padmaavat

Shankar Ehsaan Loy: Raazi

Lyrics

Amitabh Bhattacharya: Dhadak (Dhadak)

Gulzar: Ae Watan (Male) Raazi

Irshad Kamil: Mere Naam Tu (Zero)

Jaideep Sahni: Naina Da Kya Kasoor (Andhadhun)

Shellee: Daryaa (Manmarziyaan)

Playback Singer (Male)

Arijit Singh: Ae Watan(Male), Raazi - Winner

Abhay Jodhpurkar: Mere Naam Tu, Zero

Amit Trivedi: Naina Da Kya Kasoor, Andhadhun

Arijit Singh: Tera Yaar Hoon Main, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Sukhwinder Singh: Kar Har Maidaan Fateh, Sanju

Playback Singer (Female)

Harshdeep Kaur; Vibha Saraf: Dilbaro, Raazi - Winner

Shreya Ghoshal: Ghoomar, Padmaavat

Sunidhi Chauhan: Ae Watan (Female), Raazi

Sunidhi Chauhan: Main Badhiya Tu Bhi Badhiya, Sanju