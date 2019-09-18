Mumbai: Bollywood stars including Salman Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal turned up in full force to attend the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) in Mumbai on Wednesday evening.
Armed with wit and charm on the green carpet, the glamorous actors who turned up fashionably late were in their element as they talked up the homecoming of the IIFAs to India for the first time.
In the past, this annual travelling awards show for Bollywood has taken in place outside India — in cities including London, Madrid, New Jersey and Toronto.
Ayushmann Khurrana’s thriller Andhadhun, directed by Bollywood’s go-to director for edgy thriller Sriram Raghavan, is a top-runner in this year’s award nominations and leads the race with 13 nominations.
Director Meghna Gulzar’s spy thriller Raazi and Sanjay Leela Bhansbali’s period epic Padmaavat are right behind Andhadhun with ten nominations each.
Two days, ago Andhadhun scooped majority of the technical awards at the Iifa Rock, held before the main awards ceremony in Worli’s NSCI Dome.
“After ‘Andhadhun’ released, we have got such a lot of love, appreciation and wows… I don’t know how to deal with all of it. It has never happened to us,” said Sriram Raghavan before his big win on the technical category front.
“While I am excited about being nominated in all the major categories, I am more exciting about meeting my ‘AndhaDhun’ team tonight. They are now busy with other films and I haven’t met them in a long time. Award nights like these are a big celebration of Hindi films,” added Raghavan.
The action isn’t limited to the awards alone and is also about the song-dance spectacle that’s unleashed every year. This year, all eyes are on National Award-winning actor Vicky Kaushal who will perform on stage for the first time during this year’s Iifas. Actors Madhuri Dixit, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif will also hit the stage with their dance extravaganzas.
Mumbai: It’s past midnight in Mumbai and IIFA 2019 is just half way done. Here are the winners so far:
Best Playback Singer (male): Arijit Singh
Best Playback Singer (female): Harshdeep Kau
Best Music Composition: Yo Yo Honey Singh, Guru Randhawa and team for Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.
Best Story: Andhadhun by Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas and team
Other categories:
Best Music in the last twenty years for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil for Pritam
Best director in the last twenty years: Raju Hirani for 3 Idiots
Best Film for the last twenty years: Kahol Na Hai Pyaar Hai for Rakesh Roshan
Here is the list of nominations for Iifa 2019:
Best Picture
Andhadhun
Badhaai Ho
Padmaavat
Raazi
Sanju
Direction
Sriram Raghavan: Andhadhun
Amit Ravindernath Sharma: Badhaai Ho
Sanjay Leela Bhansali: Padmaavat
Meghna Gulzar: Raazi
Rajkumar Hirani: Sanju
Best Story
Arijit Biswas, Hemanth Rao, Pooja Ladha Surti, Sriram Raghavan, Yogesh Chandekar: Andhadhun
Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani: Sanju
Akshat Ghildial, Shantanu Srivastava: Badhaai Ho
Harinder S Sikka: Raazi
R Balki, Twinkle Khanna: Padman
Performance in a Leading Role (Female)
Alia Bhatt: Raazi
Deepika Padukone: Padmaavat
Neena Gupta: Badhaai Ho
Rani Mukerji: Hichki
Tabu: Andhadhun
Performance in a Leading Role (Male)
Ayushmann Khurrana: Andhadhun
Rajkummar Rao: Stree
Ranbir Kapoor: Sanju
Ranveer Singh: Padmaavat
Vicky Kaushal: Raazi
Performance in a Supporting Role (Female)
Aditi Rao Hydari: Padmaavat
Neena Gupta: Mulk
Radhika Apte: Andhadhun
Surekha Sikri: Badhaai Ho
Swara Bhaskar: Veere Di Wedding
Performance in a Supporting Role (Male)
Anil Kapoor: Race 3
Jim Sarbh: Padmaavat
Manoj Pahwa: Mulk
Pankaj Tripathi: Stree
Vicky Kaushal: Sanju
Music Direction
Amaal Mallik, Guru Randhawa, Rochak Kohli, Saurabh-Vaibhav, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Zack Knight: Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
Amit Trivedi: Manmarziyaan
Amit Trivedi: Andhadhun
Sanjay Leela Bhansali: Padmaavat
Shankar Ehsaan Loy: Raazi
Lyrics
Amitabh Bhattacharya: Dhadak (Dhadak)
Gulzar: Ae Watan (Male) Raazi
Irshad Kamil: Mere Naam Tu (Zero)
Jaideep Sahni: Naina Da Kya Kasoor (Andhadhun)
Shellee: Daryaa (Manmarziyaan)
Playback Singer (Male)
Arijit Singh: Ae Watan(Male), Raazi - Winner
Abhay Jodhpurkar: Mere Naam Tu, Zero
Amit Trivedi: Naina Da Kya Kasoor, Andhadhun
Arijit Singh: Tera Yaar Hoon Main, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
Sukhwinder Singh: Kar Har Maidaan Fateh, Sanju
Playback Singer (Female)
Harshdeep Kaur; Vibha Saraf: Dilbaro, Raazi - Winner
Shreya Ghoshal: Ghoomar, Padmaavat
Sunidhi Chauhan: Ae Watan (Female), Raazi
Sunidhi Chauhan: Main Badhiya Tu Bhi Badhiya, Sanju
Tulsi Kumar: Paniyon Sa, SatyamevJayate