It’s holiday time for the Pataudis with Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu landing in Dubai over the weekend with their four-year-old daughter Inaaya Naumi, even as sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan grabs the kids and her sister Karisma Kapoor and depart for the Maldives.
Ali Khan and Kemmu have been posting photos and videos from their Dubai vacation, with the actress heading down to JBR to take in some sun and surf under the shadow of Ain Dubai. Ali Khan also posted a video where Kemmu is seen having a mock argument with fashion designer Simone Khambatta on who will pay the bill.
The celebrity couple also posted pictures from their visit at The Green Planet, a tropical rainforest that is always a hit with kids.
Meanwhile, back in India, Kapoor Khan was photographed at Mumbai’s Kalina Airport with her two sons, Jehangir and Taimur, as they were headed for a quick break to the Maldives with sister Karisma Kapoor in tow.
While Kapoor was dressed in a white salwar-kameez, Kapoor Khan kitted herself out in joggers, a baggy t-shirt, and a cap.
Maldives has always been a popular destination with the Bollywood bunch, including the Pataudis. Last year in September, Kapoor Khan was holidaying in the island nation to celebrate husband Saif Ali Khan’s 51st birthday. Though Saif was not spotted with her this time around, he may join his family thereafter completing his work commitments.