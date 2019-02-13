Bollywood stars turned out in their best at the annual Filmfare Glamour and Style Fashion Awards in Mumbai on Tuesday night, in an evening ruled by Middle Eastern designers.
Newly-married Deepika Padukone made a grand entry in a neon coral, tech-taffeta puffball gown by Lebanese designer Jean-Louis Sabaji. She was honoured with the Most Glamourous Star - Female title.
She spoke about her plans for Valentine’s Day.
“I think I am going to watch ‘Gully Boy’, which releases on Valentine’s Day,” she said, referring to her husband’s upcoming film. “Also my parents will be in town, so will be spending the day with them.”
Padukone and Singh, who will be celebrating their first Valentine’s Day as a married couple, tied the knot in Italy last year.
Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who won the Most Stylish Star - Female honour, stole the spotlight in a black sari complete with a veil by designer Shehla Khan.
Her cousin Janhvi Kapoor, who shimmered in a form-fitting gown by Kuwaiti designer Yousuf Al Jasmi, was named Emerging Face of Fashion - Female. Janhvi’s co-star in ‘Dhadak’, Ishaan Khatter was the Emerging Face of Fashion - Male.
Katter’s brother Shahid Kapoor, who will be next seen in ‘Kabir Singh’, a remake of Telugu blockbuster ‘Arjun Reddy’, made an appearance in a jacket by the label Trill.
“It’s very stressful making the remake, especially when it has been loved so much,” he said.
‘Arjun Reddy’, starring Vijay Deverakonda, was released in 2017.
On his Valentine’s Day plans, Shahid said he and wife Meera Rajput Kapoor are very spontaneous.
“We do things we feel correct doing in [the] last minute. Now, obviously we have kids and we have to make sure that they are a priority so, I don’t know as of now. There are no plans. We will see what we want to do on the day,” he said.
Other winners of the night include Hotstepper of the Year Vicky Kaushal, Clutter Breaker of the Year Ayushmann Khurrana, Trailblazer of Fashion Karisma Kapoor (in a Tony Ward dress) and Shah Rukh Khan, who was named Most Glamourous Star - Male.