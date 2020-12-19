Soon after Varun Dhawan returned to shoot following his COVID-19 negative diagnosis, it is now the turn of Kriti Sanon to test negative for the coronavirus.
The Bollywood actress issued a statement through her Instagram stories, where she confirmed she had tested negative for COVID-19.
“Happy to inform everyone that I have finally tested negative for COVID-19,” she wrote. “A big thank you to @my_bmc officials, respected assistant commissioner Mr. Vishwas Mote and my doctor for all the help and assistance. And thank you all for the warm wishes and the never-ending love.”
Earlier this month, Sanon had announced she had tested positive and had added she was following her doctor’s advice and was feeling fine. The actress also had added that she was under quarantine and hoped to resume work soon.
Sanon tested positive soon after returning from shoot in Chandigarh with Rajkummar Rao, for the film, ‘Second Innings’. The film also stars Paresh Rawal and Dimple Kapadia, and is scheduled to release next year.
Sanon is the latest celebrity who has battled the coronavirus, with Dhawan, along with Neetu Kapoor also testing positive earlier this month.