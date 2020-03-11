Director Milap Zaveri is working with Abraham on 'Satyameva Jayate 2'

Actor John Abraham Image Credit: IANS

Sharing a picture of Marvel superhero Hulk pushing a truck, director Milap Zaveri on Tuesday shared a sneak-peek of “one of the things” John Abraham would be doing in ‘Satyameva Jayate 2.’

Zaveri, who had also helmed the first instalment of the patriotic action thriller starring Abraham, took to Twitter to share the picture from the Marvel comics.

“A tease of one of the things @TheJohnAbraham is gonna do in #SatyamevaJayate2,” he tweeted along with the picture.

Earlier in October last year, Abraham unveiled the first look poster of the second instalment of his 2018 hit.

In ‘Satyameva Jayate’, Abraham played the role of a vigilante who goes on a killing spree of corrupt cops. This time he is paired with Divya Khosla Kumar for the sequel.

The flick is directed by Zaveri and produced by T-Series and Emmay Entertainment, Motion Pictures.

The upcoming action-drama will be bankrolled by Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani.