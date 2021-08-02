It is only fair that Bollywood fans will mark their return to theatres after a long COVID-19 induced hiatus with a crowd-puller like Akshay Kumar doing what he does best.
With ‘Bell Bottom’ being the first Bollywood offering to return to theatres this August 19, the makers of the spy thriller have now announced that the movie is also be releasing in the 3D format.
Kumar took to social media on Monday to share the news with his fans, posting a video of himself wearing glasses to depict it was 3D production.
Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the movie also features Lara Dutta, Vaani Kapoor and Huma Qureshi in the lead. While details have been kept under wraps, the film is speculated to revolve around a plane hijacking with Kumar playing a secret agent and Dutta playing the role of the late Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.
The film has been bankrolled by Vashu Bhagnani, his son and actor Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani.
Kumar has a slate of films in the pipeline that are in various stages of production, waiting to be released following the delay due to the pandemic. Fans of Kumar are also eagerly awaiting the release date of ‘Sooryavanshi’, the latest instalment in filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, which also includes ‘Singham’ and ‘Simmba’. Lead stars Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh, who starred in the films, have a cameo in ‘Sooryavanshi’, while Katrina Kaif plays the female lead.
Kumar’s other films include ‘Ram Setu’, ‘Bachchan Panday’, ‘Raksha Bandhan’, ‘Atrangi Re’ and an untitled film that he will start working on with filmmaker Priyadarshan.