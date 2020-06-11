Good Newwz Image Credit: Supplied

With the local cinemas in Dubai opening their doors with safety precautions in place, there’s little standing between you and a good time at the movies in a darkened hall. The prospect of watching Hrithik Roshan slay on the big screen with his action scenes in ‘War’ to Akshay Kumar bringing in the laughs in ‘Good Newwz’, there are many gems to pick from this weekend. Here’s a list of films that have immense repeat and recall value …

Good Newwz:

Feeling blue? Akshay Kumar’s comedy ‘Good Newwz’ might just be what a doctor prescribes to lift up your spirits. The comedy born out of a freak fertility treatment mishap isn’t a laborious watch.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kumar play the fetching Batras, a successful married couple who are desperate for a baby. But their bodily fluids get mixed up at a fertility clinic and they are forced to interact with another loud pregnant couple played by Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, all because a technician injects the wrong sperm into the eggs provided by the women.

It’s a bizarre mix-up that appears fun only in films and director Raj Mehta extracts every bit of juice from this novel, insane idea. Fuelled by amiable acting and jokes, Good Newwz is an ideal way to break into the world of watching movies on the big screen again.

Dream Girl:

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, this comedy revolves around Lokesh (Khurrana) who has this unique ability to sound like a sexy woman. His ability to switch to a feminine voice is a hot currency among his employer — a risque call-centre set up for lonely men with questionable morals.

He goes by the name Pooja and the men who call anonymously are hooked on to his flirtatious voice. The premise of this zany slapstick comedy is intriguing and Khurrana delivers a strong performance. The jokes land and Khurrana displays impeccable coming timing in this role. His banter with Annu Kapoor is comic gold too.

War:

Bollywood hunks Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff look splendidly sculpted and terribly handsome in this high-octane action thriller. If you are in the mood for glorious brawn, then War is the battle you must pick at the cinemas this week.

While Roshan shines in ‘War’, Shroff tries hard to keep up in this thriller about an intelligence agent gone rogue. The songs and the spectacularly choreographed songs draw you in too. Roshan rules in this film.

Thappad:

Seasoned actress Taapsee Pannu explores the murky territory of domestic abuse and violence against women in this topical and stirring relationship drama ‘Thappad’, directed by Anubhav Sinha. Pannu is in top form as the docile Amruta who finds her own agency when her husband slaps her at a party in an emotionally-charged moment. It’s an isolated incident which begins to define their relationship from that moment on.

Their marital troubles never get nasty but the movie examines wounds and irrevocable scars on relationships tenderly. The searing movie also explores the deep-seated patriarchy among loving Indian families.

Baaghi 3:

If you are in the mood to watch a dishy, muscled-up Tiger Shroff and his gleaming torso, then action thriller ‘Baaghi 3’ is right up your street. Shroff may remind you of Rambo with his string of gravity-defying action sequences.