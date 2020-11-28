Anushka Sharma. Image Credit:

Actress and mother-to-be Anushka Sharma says she will be back shooting once she delivers her first child.

“Being on the set brings me a lot of joy and I’m going to be shooting continuously for the next few days. I will be back shooting again once I deliver my first child and establish a system at home that ensures me to balance my child, my home and my professional life. I intend to keep working for as long as I live because acting truly makes me happy,” she said.

Sharma, who is currently shooting for endorsements after creating a protective, bio-bubble with her staff, said: “It’s been great being on the set actually and meeting my entire team and soaking in the madness of shoots. In fact, I have loved being back on the sets and shooting. This year has been tough for our industry but I’m happy to see it restarting again with the same amount of passion and energy.”