Actress Anushka Sharma and husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, have announced they’re having their first child together with a simple and adorable social media post on August 27.
A glowing Sharma, 32, can be seen with a baby bump in the picture posted with the caption: “And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021.”
Sharma and Kohli, 31, got married in a lavish but private wedding ceremony in Italy on December 11, 2017.
They dated for many years before their nuptials.
The stars even announced their wedding to the world via Twitter. The couple had tweeted at the time: “Today we have promised each other to be bound in love forever. We are truly blessed to share the news with you. This beautiful day will be made more special with the love and support of our family of fans & well wishers. Thank you for being such an important part of our journey.”
Sharma made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 2008 movie 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi'. She has also starred in other hit films such as 'Band Baaja Baaraat', 'NH10' and 'Sultan'. She is the co-founder of production company Clean Slate Filmz, which is behind projects such as 'Paatal Lok' and 'Bulbbul'.