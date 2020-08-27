Dubai: Virat Kohli has announced he and his actress wife Anushka Sharma are expecting their first child.
The India and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain is in Dubai preparing for the Indian Premier League, which begins in the UAE next month, and on Thursday morning he tweeted the good news.
“And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021,” Kohli tweeted alongside a picture of himself, Sharma and the giveaway bump.
RCB were among the first to offer their skipper congratulations. "Congratulations to @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma on the new family member coming home in Jan," RCB tweeted. "We couldn’t be more excited! Star-struck. Drop a love heart to wish the happy couple!"
The Indian cricket fraternity were quick to join in the celebrations. Congratulating the couple, Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan wrote: "Congratulations and my best wishes to you @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma."
"Congratulations to you both @AnushkaSharma @imVkohli," Harbhajan Singh wrote.
Indian pacer Ishant Sharma tweeted: "Many Congratulations to you both! @imVkohli @AnushkaSharma."
Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who is also the part of the RCB team, wrote: "Congratulations bhaiya and bhabhi."
Kohli and Anushka tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2017 in Italy's Tuscany.