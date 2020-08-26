Dubai: Even as he prepares to lead Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in another edition of the IPL, a tournament in which the Southerners have promised a lot but failed to deliver yet, captain Virat Kholi found the time to demonstrate his sporting spirit and respect for fellow cricketers.
Kohli, who is also known by the nickname of ‘Chiku’, took to twitter to congratulate England paceman James Anderson in his achievement of reaching the 600 wicket mark in Test cricket, something only four four bowlers have pulled off with the other three being spinners - Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan (800 Test wickets), Australia’s Shane Warne (708) and India’s Anil Kumble (619).
‘Congratulations @jimmy9 for this outstanding achievement of 600 wickets, Definitely one of the best bowlers I ‘ve faced.’ Kholi said on his twitter handler @imVkholi earlier on Wednesday.
RCB play their first game in the 13th edition of the IPL, which is being played in the UAE from September 19, against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on September 20 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium - according to unofficial fixtures in circulation.
Being a good sport and learning to respect others helps an individual manage his emotions better and in turn are the key to success, something which Kohli’s RCB will be desperately hoping for to help break their IPL jinx!