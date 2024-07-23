Actor Parineeti Chopra, who often shares updates about her personal and professional life, showcased her joy of having a public transport ride on social media.

On Monday, Parineeti dropped a series of videos on Instagram Story where she can be seen enjoying public transport in London and wrote, “The joy of taking public transport”.

The second video features the streets of London, and the third video is a mirror video of herself wearing a long coat and shopping.

Earlier on July 14, Parineeti and her husband Raghav Chadha attended the Wimbledon Final.

The ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ actress took to her Instagram account to share highlights of their fun-filled weekend.

In the first picture, Parineeti and Raghav pose stylishly in the stands, with Parineeti in a white crepe dress and Raghav looking sharp in a suit.

The second picture shows the couple posing outside the centre court. The third image is a cheerful selfie of the duo. Following this, they are seen enjoying Wimbledon’s famous strawberries and cream.

Another slide features Carlos Alcaraz celebrating his historic win, and in the last clip, Parineeti is seen walking barefoot, holding her heels, with Raghav by her side.

Along with the pictures, Parineeti added a caption that read, “Wimbledon finals, strawberries & cream, and my love ... the best weekend! Congratulations @carlitosalcarazz.”