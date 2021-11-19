Sharma has swapped her Bollywood red carpet glamour as she plays the role of a mother

Actress Evelyn Sharma with her baby girl Ava Bhindi Image Credit: Instagram.com/evelyn_sharma

Bollywood actress Evelyn Sharma has just signed on for the most important role of her life – as mother.

Sharma has given birth to a baby girl who she’s named Ava Bhindi, making the announcement on Instagram, while also revealing her child’s new social media account.

“The most important role of my life… #mommy to @avabhindi,” posted Sharma online, along with an image of her newborn cradled in a wraparound sling.

This is Sharma’s first child with husband Tushaan Bhindi. Sharma, who tied the knot with the Australia-based dental surgeon on May 15, confirmed the news of her pregnancy in July.

“We are over the moon! This is simply the best gift I could wish for on my birthday. We look forward to each moment in the future,” she told the Bombay Times before peppering her account with images of herself and her baby bump.

On account of the pandemic, Sharma had earlier revealed she was planning on giving birth in Australia and would look to travel when it’s safe. “We hope to visit our family and friends around the world with our little one when the borders open up,” she said in the same interview.

Sharma, who has starred in films such as ‘Saaho’ and ‘Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani’, was set up with Bhindi on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2018. The two hit it off right away and were married three years later.