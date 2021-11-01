Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain Image Credit: instagram.com/lokhandeankita/

Bollywood actress Ankita Lokhande and boyfriend Vicky Jain are rumoured to be planning a wedding in December this year. If reports are to be believed, the ‘Pavitra Rishta’ star and businessman will tie the knot in Mumbai and will have celebrations from December 12, 13 and 14. Time of India claimed that official invitations are being made and will soon be sent out.

Lokhande and Jain recently made headlines after videos and pictures of a passionate kiss they shared at a Diwali party went viral. The loved up stars haven’t held back from showing their love to the world. Lokhande, who used to date late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, often posts pictures and videos with her beau and captions them with gushing notes about their romance.

In one touching post in June this year, Lokhande thanked Jain for being by her side through it all: “Dear vikki, You were there for me when times were tough. You were always the first person to ask me how I was doing, if I needed help in anything, or if I wanted to get away so that I could clear my head... I want to thank you for being the best boyfriend in the world. I don’t need to tell you what I need, but you always know what it is somehow.”