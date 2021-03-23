Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita Lokhande in a 2016 file photo. Image Credit: IANS

Ankita Lokhande isn’t done grieving the death of Sushant Singh Rajput or talking about the negative spiral that enveloped her after the late Bollywood star left her to work on his career.

Speaking to entertainment portal Bollywood Bubble, the ‘Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi’ actress even hinted at wanting to “finish herself” after her break-up with Rajput, while admitting that she still had pictures of the late actor hanging in her home even after they split.

“Today, people are accusing me of having dumped Sushant or whatever. How do you know that? Nobody knows about my thing. Sushant… I am not blaming anyone … I think he made his choice very clear. He wanted to go on with his career. He chose his career and he moved on. But for two-and-a-half years, I was dealing with so many things,” Lokhande said in the interview, while speaking in Hindi and English.

In the aftermath of the break-up, Lokhande admitted that she would just sleep in her bed for long periods and she wouldn’t speak with anyone as she battled depression. “There were so many things going on in my mind at the time, and it happens, when you question, what should I do now. Maybe I wanted to finish myself,” she further stated. “People would come and tell me to remove Sushant’s pictures and I needed time. I stayed with [him] for 2.5 years, I needed time…”

Lokhande gave credit to her family for helping her through the break-up. “I was just finished. My life was just finished. I didn’t know what to do after that. But I am not blaming anyone. He chose his own way. My way of dealing was different… I was completely lost.”

She continued: “People always talk one side, but there’s another side as well that I lived. And I fought [depression] and came out of it only because of my family.”

Lokhande and Rajput started dating after they met on the sets of the TV show, ‘Pavitra Rishta’. The couple were in a live-in relationship for 2.5 years before they broke up. Rajput went on to reportedly date actress Kriti Sanon and later Rhea Chakraborty who was his girlfriend at the time of his alleged suicide last year in June.