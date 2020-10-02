Kartik Aaryan
Kartik Aaryan Image Credit: Insta/kartikaaryan
Bollywood stars Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Sonu Sood, Janhvi Kapoor, Alaya F and Soha Ali Khan, along with singers Neha Kakkar and Shaan, have joined an online fundraiser campaign aimed at aiding the COVID-19 affected.

The fundraiser campaign is aimed at donating one million masks to underprivileged sections of society and Covid-19 frontline workers across India. It is titled "Mission: 1 Million Masks".

The celebrities have come forward to pitch in for the cause along with former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

"It's incredible to see a mission to donate one million masks. It serves a reminder on how times of crisis calls for discerning actions to prevent the spread of Covid-19," said Sood.

The start-up enterprise Creative Ideas has partnered with Give India and several NGOs to execute the mission.