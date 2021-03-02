Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar took on the onus of introducing his beloved colleague Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan by unveiling the poster of his debut film ‘Tadap’.
“Big day for you Ahan...I still remember seeing your father, @SunielVShetty’s first film, Balwaan’s poster, and today I’m presenting yours.... So happy and proud to share the poster of #SajidNadiadwala‘s #Tadap *ing #AhanShetty and @TaraSutaria,” tweeted Kumar to his 40.8 million followers.
Directed by Milan Luthria, the star-crossed romance will release in cinemas on September 24.
The poster shows Ahan in what seems to be rebel lover role.
“Totally nailed the angry young man look here, looking forward to watching you on the big screen. Sending all my love and best wishes for #Tadap,” tweeted Kumar.
The debutante actor’s father also promoted his son on his social media handles.
“All a student needs is a guru, and that’s what Ahan has found in you. Thank you for your belief in him,” tweeted Suniel tagging director Luthria who’s launching his son in Bollywood and giving him an acting break.
Suniel, who has acted in films including ‘Dhadkan’, also gave a life lesson to his son.
“A new journey begins today Phantom ... Remember, it’s all about being humble, honest, and forever grateful,” tweeted Suniel to his son.
With Ahan ready for the first acting role of his career, Bollywood continues to take pride in promoting star kids born to famous industry insiders. His sister Athiya Shetty is also an actress.